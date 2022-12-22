SIGNED: 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey is officially a Duck

If you just heard a collective sigh of relieve throughout the city of Eugene, you probably weren’t imagining things. It came as a result of the Oregon Ducks watching 5-star wide receiver Jurrino Dickey putting pen to paper and making it official that he is coming to Oregon in 2023 to play college football.

Dickey, the No. 2 WR in the 2023 class and No. 14 overall player in the nation, officially signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday. Dickey is the 9th highest-rated player to ever sign with the Ducks, and the second-highest-rated WR, only behind Cameron Colvin.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Dickey will come to Eugene next season with chances to be an instant-impact player, bringing a dynamic skill set that will complement the other receivers on Oregon’s roster well — particularly Troy Franklin.

There are a lot of big names in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, but none may be more enthralling than Jurrion Dickey. He is now officially a Duck.

Jurrion Dickey’s Signing Day Profile

Tweet

Player Outlook

The Ducks have a lot of WR talent on the roster, but that doesn’t mean someone like Jurrion Dickey can’t come in as a true freshman and find a role in the offense. While players like Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson have already established roles, it’s unclear who will step up behind them. A guy like Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden is expected to be a starter, and the Ducks also have freshmen Kyler Kasper and Justius Lowe with projected high ceilings, among other players.

Who’s to say that Dickey can’t make some waves in spring ball and find his place in the offense during the 2023 season?

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 CA WR 247Sports Composite 5 0.9918 CA WR Rivals 4 6.0 CA WR ESPN 4 87 CA WR On3 Recruiting 5 98 CA WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 210 pounds Hometown East Palo Alto, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire