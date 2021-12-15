SIGNED: 5-Star QB Ty Simpson officially signs with Alabama

Alabama has seen some very impressive quarterback play in the last five years. Whether it be Jalen hurts, Tua Tagovailoa or Mac Jones – all NFL starters – or even Heisman-winning sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, Tuscaloosa is turning into a quarterback factory.

Martin, Tennessee’s own Ty Simpson will be heading down south to Alabama to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, after officially signing is letter of intent to join the program.

Simpson stands at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and was courted by many of Alabama’s rivals from across the nation, and he’s been rolling with the Tide for quite some time. Simpson verbally committed to Alabama back in February of 2021 and never wavered.

He chose Alabama over just about any competitive college football program in the nation.

