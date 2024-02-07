SIGNED: 5-star DL commit Dominick McKinley makes it official with LSU
It wasn’t the National Signing Day LSU fans hoped for as five-star athlete Terry Bussey upheld his commitment to Texas A&M, signing with the Aggies over the Tigers on Wednesday morning.
However, LSU did get one major piece of good news. Five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley — who was also previously committed to Texas A&M but flipped to the Tigers on New Year’s Eve — made things official as he signed his national letter of intent with LSU.
McKinley is the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana and the highest-rated member of the Tigers’ 29-man signing class. He could be an instant impact player at a major position of need on LSU’s roster.
The State of Football
With McKinley official on board, that should be a wrap on the 2024 cycle for LSU. The Tigers’ class finished ninth overall per 247Sports and seventh per On3.
