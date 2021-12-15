SIGNED: 4-Star WR Isaiah Bond joins the Crimson Tide

Alabama has gone all over the east coast, stealing two players from next-door Georgia. Now, the Crimson Tide heads back over to Bulldog country and manages to get a third player from the state, and a second from the same high school.

Isaiah Bond, a four-star wide recover from Buford, Georgia, attended the same high school as four-star safety Jake Pope, who also signed with Alabama today.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’

Bond stands at just under 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds. He will join a program that has produced a handful of first-round talent at his position, and is likely to turn out some more in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He held offers from Florida, Miami, Georgia and other high-profile programs in the nation. Though he had never verbally committed to a specific program, experts at 247Sports predicted earlier this month that he would be joining the Crimson Tide.

