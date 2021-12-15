SIGNED: 4-Star WR Aaron Anderson signs with Alabama after decommitting from LSU

Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class is growing stronger and is rounding out, as some of the top prospects from across the nation are signing with the Crimson Tide on early National Signing Day.

One strong offensive pickup for Alabama today comes from the state of Louisiana. Aaron Anderson of New Orleans chose the Crimson Tide over various high-profile programs.

What makes this interesting, though, is that Anderson was originally committed to LSU and was going to stay in his home state. He decommitted in October, after being. committed for 10 months to the Tigers.

Anderson stands at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds and will be joining a talented, young wide receiver corps in Tuscaloosa.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.