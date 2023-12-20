SIGNED: 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is officially a Duck

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have been racking up confirmed commitments all morning, as players across the country sign their national letters of intent. But, 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan just became the first recruit to flip his commitment from another school to sign with the Oregon Ducks.

McClellan has been committed to Ohio State since the summer of 2023, but as of late, buzz picked up that McClellan might flip his commitment.

The 247Sports Composite has McClellan rated as the No. 13 WR and the No. 49 player overall. He is also the third highest-ranked Ducks’ recruit, behind 5-stars Aydin Breland and Elijah Rushing, making him the top offensive prospect in the Ducks 2024 class.

With star WR Troy Franklin headed off to the NFL, Oregon needs replacements at WR. Tez Johnson will likely fill the WR1 role in 2024, with Gary Bryant Jr., Traeshon Holden, and Jurrion Dickey filling in the next few spots on the depth chart. That doesn’t leave a ton of room for McClellan in year one, but he’ll have plenty of time to develop and potentially become a top-three WR in year two.

Here are McClellan’s highlights:

