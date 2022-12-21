SIGNED: 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart is officially an Oregon Duck

The 2023 Oregon Ducks football recruiting class will be the first class completely made up of strictly Dan Lanning’s recruits. Receiver Ashton Cozart might be an example of what the prototypical Duck recruit looks like under this coaching staff.

At nearly 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Cozart seems to be that receiver where quarterbacks can throw the ball up and just let him go get it. The Flower Mound, Texas native turned down offers from Oklahoma, Alabama and other high-profile schools in order to be an Oregon Duck.

Depending on which recruiting service one looks at, Cozart is around the Top 25 receivers in the country.

Ashton Cozart’s Signing Day Profile

Big-time addition on offense. Join us in welcoming wide receiver @Ashton_Cozart25!#GoDucks x #NSD23 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022

Player Outlook

Oregon showed in 2022 that if you can catch the ball, you’ll find some playing time, no matter what class you happen to be in. The Ducks also showed that this coaching staff can improve receivers almost immediately. Both Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson were turned into Pac-12 stars this season.

But the receiver room will be fairly crowded in 2023 even without Dont’e Thornton (transfer) or Chase Cota (graduates). There are several young receivers chomping at the bit for playing time. Cozart will have to work his way up the depth chart, but again if he can be consistent in running tight routes and catching passes, he has the ability to make an impact early in his career.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 TX WR Rivals 3 5.7 TX WR ESPN 4 84 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX WR 247 Composite 4 0.9307 TX WR

Vitals

Hometown Flower Mound, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-3 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

