SIGNED: 4-star tight end Roger Saleapaga is officially a Duck

One of the most recent members of the Oregon Ducks 2024 recruiting class made it official on Wednesday, with 4-star tight end Roger Saleapaga signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Saleapaga, a blue-chip prospect out of Orem, Utah, committed to the Ducks on December 1st, right before the Ducks kicked off in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Washington Huskies.

Saleapaga is rated by the 247 Sports Composite as the No. 440 overall player and the No. 27 TE in the nation. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Saleapaga gives the Ducks a big-bodied receiving tight end that can provide a mismatch in the passing game.

Saleapaga chose the Ducks over schools like Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and Utah.

At the moment, the Ducks have a solid outlook for the TE position in 2024, assuming that Terrance Ferguson returns for another year, which is still in question. Should Ferguson declare for the NFL Draft, though, then there is a chance that Saleapaga could play his way into the rotation in a minor role, much like we saw from true freshman Kenyon Sadiq in 2023.

Here are some of Saleapaga’s highlights:

