SIGNED: 4-star safety Tyler Turner is officially a Duck

The Oregon Ducks were able to get a great defensive piece to put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, with 4-star safety Tyler Turner officially signing his national letter of intent and becoming a Duck.

Turner, who is rated as the No. 35 safety in the 2023 class and No. 372 overall player, will come to Eugene with a chance to fight for playing time in a position group where there are a number of bodies, but no clear cut options to take over as the starter after Bennett Williams heads off to the NFL.

We will see if Turner is able to make any traction through spring ball and over the summer, but I expect him to see the field in special teams at the very least in 2023.

Tyler Turner’s Signing Day Profile

Eugene bound from San Antonio. Welcome to the Duck family, @theTylerTurner!#GoDucks x #NSD23 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022

Player Outlook

While Oregon has a need for some help in the secondary this year, it may be too early to say that a guy like Tyler Turner is able to crack the starting lineup as a true freshman and see a bunch of playing time in 2023. Rather, I expect Turner to come in and be a special teams player at the very least in his first season.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 3 78 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX S 247 Composite 3 0.8816 TX S

Vitals

Hometown Brennan, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 Pounds Class 2023

Highlights

