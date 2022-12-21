SIGNED: 4-star safety Kodi DeCambra is officially a Duck

The Oregon Ducks added a key piece to their secondary on Wednesday, officially signing 4-star safety Kodi DeCambra from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DeCambra is rated as the No. 28 safety and No. 317 overall player in the 2023 class. He took several visits to Oregon over the past year and officially committed to the Ducks in May of 2022.

Oregon has some major needs in the secondary this offseason as they look to replace players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. While it’s ambitious to think that DeCambra could see a lot of playing time as a true freshman, he absolutely projects to be a nice depth piece for them in 2023.

Kodi DeCambra Signing Day Profile

Playmaker in the secondary.@KodiDeCambra is ready to get after it!#GoDucks x #NSD23 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022

Player Outlook

We know that Oregon has a big need in the secondary this offseason, and it looks like DeCambra could be able to come in and provide some nice depth at the safety position. We are yet to see who is going to step up and be a starter at safety, but I’m not sure that DeCambra can make the leap ahead of guys like Khamari Terrell, Trejon Williams, JJ Greenfield, or Darren Barkins at this point. Expect a lot of special teams work for the incoming freshman in 2023 at the very least.

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 NV S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9023 NV S Rivals 3 5.7 NV S ESPN 4 82 NV S On3 Recruiting 4 92 NV S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 175 pounds Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Safety Class 2023

Highlights

