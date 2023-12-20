SIGNED: 4-star safety Aaron Flowers is officially a Duck

Aaron Flowers, a 4-star safety in the class of 2024, has signed his national letter of intent, officially making him an Oregon Duck. Flowers has been committed to Oregon since last spring, and he is the highest-rated safety recruit for the Ducks, a position where Oregon lacks depth.

Flowers is ranked as the No. 9 safety and the No. 110 overall player in the class of 2024, and it’s easy to see why. With his elite speed at the safety position, Flowers can cover a lot of ground in pass coverage, but he is also physical enough to be a force in the run game.

Despite his age, Flowers could see some playing time in 2024. Safety wasn’t the strongest position for Oregon in 2023, and they are losing Evan Williams and Steve Stephens IV this offseason. Tysheem Johnson is the only returning safety who played a high volume of snaps in 2023, which means there is a hole Flowers could potentially fill.

Currently, Oregon is pursuing Kansas State transfer Kobe Savage to fill the hole at safety, and freshman Cole Martin is expected to receive a starting role in 2024. Still, Flowers possesses enough talent to make playing a consistent amount in his freshman year a possibility, which would benefit his development. I expect Flowers to fill the role Martin had in 2023, playing in most games, but not the key snaps.

Here are some highlights of Flowers:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire