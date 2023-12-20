SIGNED: 4-star Ryan Pellum is officially a Duck

That receiver room at Oregon is going to have to make room for one more.

Wide receiver Ryan Pellum, once thought to be a lock for USC, has changed his mind on signing day and has signed on to be an Oregon Duck.

At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds out of Long Beach, Pellum turned down Alabama, both Arizona school and of course the Trojans in order to become a Duck.

According to national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports:

Pellum is a two-way player who is being recruited primarily as a receiver. He shows the ability to be a game-breaker and a true home run hitter from anywhere on the field. He’s a natural pass catcher with strong hands and is a smooth route runner. He’s explosive after the catch as well and should be an early impact guy in the return game. He’s a fiery competitor, which you like, but it’s also something he needs to reign in at times as his emotions can get the best of him. At his best, he’s an impact player with the talent to play immediately at the college level. He has the skill set and toughness to be big time corner in college as well but prefers the offensive side of the ball.

It will be interesting to see how the Ducks plan on using Pellum, perhaps has another Tez Johnson-type, a receiver in the slot as well as a kick returner. Both would make a lot sense. The last player in this mold that spurned USC for the Ducks is De’Anthony Thomas and that worked out all right.

Here are some highlights from Pellum:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire