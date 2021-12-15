SIGNED: 4-Star RB Jamarion Miller officially signs with Alabama
Texas is home to College Football and NFL legends, it’s home to some of the most intense high school football cultures and now, it’s home to a Crimson Tide running back.
Jamario Miller of Tyler Legacy high school in Tyler, Texas has officially signed his letter of intent and will be a joining Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Miller stands at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds. The four-star stellar running back prospect was heavily recruited by Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and LSU among many others.
Miller declined all other offers and chose Alabama. He was even committed to the Longhorns at one point, but decommitted under a month ago.
Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’
The #PROCE22 Begins Here @JamarionMiller1 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/J2K1zIWZz9
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 15, 2021
