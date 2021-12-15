SIGNED: 4-Star OT Tyler Booker inks NLI with Alabama

Over the Summer, in July, Tyler Booker, a 6-foot-5, 325 pound offensive lineman at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida verbally committed to the Crimson Tide.

Today, Booker made good on his verbal commit and signed with Nick Saban and Alabama.

Though he had chosen the Crimson Tide, other programs wanted to try their best to flip him, but he did not budge. He was recruited by just about every major program you can think of that has national relevance.

