SIGNED: 4-star offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy is officially a Duck

When the goal is to recruit offensive tackles who have a huge stature and can move quickly on their feet, getting a commitment from a guy with the nickname “Shaq” is usually a pretty good idea.

That’s what the Ducks did with 4-star offensive lineman JacQawn “Shaq” McRoy, who officially signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, joining the 2024 class. McRoy was rated by 247Sports as the No. 80 overall player and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation.

Standing at 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, McRoy is one of the more enticing OTs in the nation, projecting as a staple blindside blocker on the left side.

McRoy went to Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinsonville, Alabama — the same hometown as Oregon QB Bo Nix. He chose the Ducks over schools like Colorado, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

McRoy ended up taking a late visit to Colorado before signing day, but ultimately he ended up in Eugene with the Ducks.

The Ducks have recruited very well at the offensive line over the last couple of years, but it’s not hard to see McRoy fitting in at one of the tackle spots in the next couple of seasons, though he likely won’t see much time in 2024 with LT Josh Conerly and RT Ajani Cornelius leading the way.

Here’s a look at McRoy’s highlights:

