SIGNED: 4-Star LB Shawn Murphy puts pen to paper, signs with Alabama

Alabama’s Early National Signing Day is beginning to heat up after landing a couple of players from Georgia and Florida, the Crimson Tide now heads north to Virginia to land four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy.

Hastings from Manassas, stands at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and was a highly sought after recruit, holding offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami and others.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 class with Roll Tide Wire’s ‘Early Signing Day Tracker.’

Murphy commitment does not come as a shock, as he had been verbally committed to play football in Tuscaloosa since mid-July, just over a month after he participated in the Crimson Tide football camp.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama 2022 recruiting class as it grows on Easy National Signing Day.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.