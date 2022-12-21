SIGNED: 4-star DL My’Keil Gardner is officially a Duck

The Oregon Ducks got their first signing from the state of Arizona on Sunday with 4-star defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner on Wednesday morning.

Gardner is a big-bodied lineman who chose Oregon over schools like Texas and Michigan, and he officially signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday. He is ranked as the No. 54 DL in the 2023 class and No. 480 overall player in the nation.

There is a lot of depth on Oregon’s defensive line at the moment, but the starters are up in the air at the moment. While Gardner will have a chance to come in and compete to see some playing time, it looks more like the true freshman will be a nice depth piece for the Ducks in 2023.

My’Keil Gardner’s Signing Day Profile

Tweet

Player Outlook

The Ducks have a lot of big bodies on the defensive line, and they just added another with Gardner. It may be hard for him to see a lot of the field as a true freshman with all of the depth ahead of him, but Gardner has a high ceiling and should be a nice piece for the Ducks going forward.

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 AZ DL 247Sports Composite 3 0.8869 AZ DL Rivals 3 5.7 AZ DL ESPN 4 80 AZ DL On3 Recruiting 3 88 AZ DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 275 Pounds Hometown Peoria, Arizona Projected Position Defensive Line Class 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire