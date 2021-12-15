SIGNED: 4-star DL Isaiah Hastings officially signs with Alabama

Alabama’s Early National Signing Day is beginning to heat up after landing a couple of players from Georgia, the Crimson Tide now heads south to Florida to land four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings.

Hastings from Clearwater, stands at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, and was a highly sought after recruit.

He held offers from Miami, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon among others.

Hastings verbally committed to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide early on in November, shortly after taking his official visit with the program.

