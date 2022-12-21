SIGNED: 4-star defensive tackle A’mauri Washington is officially a Duck
The defensive tackle position is a spot that needs depth and Chandler, Ariz native A’mauri Washington will provide that and a possibility of much more.
Oregon will also lack experience along the defensive line in 2023. At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Washington will be one of the largest defensive lineman in the program. Assuming Brandon Dorlus leaves the program for the NFL, Washington could ascend up the depth chart fairly quickly.
Many big-time schools such as Michigan State, Oklahoma, and LSU all wanted Washington’s talents and he decided to come to Eugene instead.
The recruiting services say Washington is a Top 25 defensive lineman recruit and one of the best recruits to come out of Arizona in the Class of 2023.
Beefin’ up the trenches.
Let’s go to work, @MauriWashington!#GoDucks x #NSD23
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022
Player Outlook
Washington is one of the few true freshmen who could see some significant playing time in 2023, especially if Dorlus decides to move on to the NFL.
He would battle with the likes of Sir Mells, Jordon Riley, Taki Taimani and Ben Roberts for playing time as soon as next season for the Ducks.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
AZ
DT
Rivals
4
5.8
AZ
DT
ESPN
4
82
AZ
DT
On3 Recruiting
4
92
AZ
DT
247 Composite
4
0.9217
AZ
DT
Vitals
Hometown
Chandler, Ariz.
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
320 pounds
Class
2023
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2VCALovts5w