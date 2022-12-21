SIGNED: 4-star defensive tackle A’mauri Washington is officially a Duck

The defensive tackle position is a spot that needs depth and Chandler, Ariz native A’mauri Washington will provide that and a possibility of much more.

Oregon will also lack experience along the defensive line in 2023. At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Washington will be one of the largest defensive lineman in the program. Assuming Brandon Dorlus leaves the program for the NFL, Washington could ascend up the depth chart fairly quickly.

Many big-time schools such as Michigan State, Oklahoma, and LSU all wanted Washington’s talents and he decided to come to Eugene instead.

The recruiting services say Washington is a Top 25 defensive lineman recruit and one of the best recruits to come out of Arizona in the Class of 2023.

Twitter

Player Outlook

Washington is one of the few true freshmen who could see some significant playing time in 2023, especially if Dorlus decides to move on to the NFL.

He would battle with the likes of Sir Mells, Jordon Riley, Taki Taimani and Ben Roberts for playing time as soon as next season for the Ducks.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ DT Rivals 4 5.8 AZ DT ESPN 4 82 AZ DT On3 Recruiting 4 92 AZ DT 247 Composite 4 0.9217 AZ DT

Vitals

Hometown Chandler, Ariz. Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-3 Weight 320 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2VCALovts5w

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire