SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens is officially a Duck

It’s no surprise that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is recruiting and in the case of Johnny Bowens, signing top defensive talent.

This time, Lanning went into the vast land of Texas and found the 6-foot3, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Converse.

Nearly every school in Texas, including Texas A&M, Baylor and Houston, wanted to sign Bowens, not to mention Miami. At his size, Bowens could either bulk up and be an interior lineman or slim down and be an edge rusher/linebacker hybrid.

Most recruiting services have Bowens as a Top 30 defensive lineman and a Top 50 player overall in that recruiting hotbed of Texas.

Twitter

Player Outlook

Bowens is another member of the Class of 2023 who could make an impact as soon as next season as a true freshman. He’s a similar player as DJ Johnson in size and ability.

It all really depends on how the numbers shake out. Bowens could add depth to the defensive end spot or be a Fase Funa-type linebacker or even be a hybrid player such as Johnson and play all over the field.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 TX CB Rivals 4 5.8 TX CB ESPN N/A N/A TX CB On3 Recruiting 4 90.66 TX CB 247 Composite 4 0.9094 TX CB

Vitals

Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire