SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims is officially a Duck

Xadavien Sims, a 4-star defensive line recruit in the class of 2024, officially joined the Oregon Ducks by inking his national letter of intent on Wednesday. Sims has been committed to Oregon since May and is one of three DL commits in Oregon’s 2024 class.

Sims is from Durant, Oklahoma, and is ranked the No. 1 player in his home state by 247 Sports. Oregon isn’t a natural landing spot for a kid from Oklahoma, so Sims must like what Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, and Tony Tuioti are doing with the Ducks’ defensive line. 247 Sports also has Sims rated as the No. 211 player in the nation and the No. 29 D-Lineman.

One of the other defensive line commits in this class is 5-star Aydin Breland, from Mater Dei High School in Los Angeles. Breland is the highest-rated Ducks’ recruit in the class of 2024, and the No. 4 ranked DL in the country. Breland’s presence will make things difficult for Sims, but he’s talented enough to hopefully play alongside Breland in a year or two.

Oregon had a strong defensive line in 2023, but there aren’t many returning starters on the Ducks’ D-Line for 2024, and the position group will be overhauled. Sims probably won’t see a high share of snaps in year 1 — especially with Breland on the team — but this year will still be vital to his development. I see Sims playing a similar role to A’Mauri Washington’s in 2023, filling in at the end of games and preparing for his sophomore season.

Here are some highlights from Sims:

