SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is officially a Duck

The state of Texas is full of talent when it comes to high school football recruits and the Ducks are receiving their fare share.

Oregon signed 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green out of Cypress, Texas, which is northwest of the Houston area.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Green will be able to provide some depth right away and could work his way up the depth chart very soon.

Most recruiting services say Green is a Top 50 player in the state of Texas and a Top 40 defensive lineman in the country. He’s the type of player that could see a lot of playing time early on in his career.

Player Outlook

Green is already a big kid at 6-5 and 265. It’ll be interesting to see how he shapes out using Oregon’s weight room for a year or two. He might slim down some and be an outside pass rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or bulk up and become a Casey Rogers type.

The defensive line depth chart is jam-packed, so Green might slim down and improve his speed in order to get on the field earlier than one might expect.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

TX

DL

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

DL

ESPN

N/A

N/A

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

90.73

TX

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9055

TX

DL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

 

Highlights

