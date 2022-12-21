SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is officially a Duck

The state of Texas is full of talent when it comes to high school football recruits and the Ducks are receiving their fare share.

Oregon signed 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green out of Cypress, Texas, which is northwest of the Houston area.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Green will be able to provide some depth right away and could work his way up the depth chart very soon.

Most recruiting services say Green is a Top 50 player in the state of Texas and a Top 40 defensive lineman in the country. He’s the type of player that could see a lot of playing time early on in his career.

Player Outlook

Green is already a big kid at 6-5 and 265. It’ll be interesting to see how he shapes out using Oregon’s weight room for a year or two. He might slim down some and be an outside pass rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or bulk up and become a Casey Rogers type.

The defensive line depth chart is jam-packed, so Green might slim down and improve his speed in order to get on the field earlier than one might expect.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN N/A N/A TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90.73 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9055 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-5 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

