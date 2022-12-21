SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is officially a Duck
The state of Texas is full of talent when it comes to high school football recruits and the Ducks are receiving their fare share.
Oregon signed 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green out of Cypress, Texas, which is northwest of the Houston area.
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Green will be able to provide some depth right away and could work his way up the depth chart very soon.
Most recruiting services say Green is a Top 50 player in the state of Texas and a Top 40 defensive lineman in the country. He’s the type of player that could see a lot of playing time early on in his career.
Gettin’ “Mean” up front.
Defensive lineman @d1_tee0 is Oregon bound!#GoDucks x #NSD23
Player Outlook
Green is already a big kid at 6-5 and 265. It’ll be interesting to see how he shapes out using Oregon’s weight room for a year or two. He might slim down some and be an outside pass rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or bulk up and become a Casey Rogers type.
The defensive line depth chart is jam-packed, so Green might slim down and improve his speed in order to get on the field earlier than one might expect.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
TX
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
DL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
90.73
TX
DL
247 Composite
4
0.9055
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
265 pounds
Class
2023
Highlights