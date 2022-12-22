SIGNED: 4-star defensive end Blake Purchase is officially a Duck

Oregon is quickly making it a habit of signing the No. 1 recruit out of Colorado. First, it was tight end Terrence Ferguson. Now it’s linebacker Blake Purchase.

The Ducks will definitely have a need at linebacker in 2023 and definitely in 2024. Noah Sewell might be gone after this season, Justin Flowe transferred, Iowa transfer Jestin Jacobs has just one year of eligibility left as does Mase Funa.

So there is a spot that could be ripe for the taking for Purchase. In his three seasons on the varsity level, Purchase has been credited with 158 tackles and 38 sacks. With a little more weight, he could turn into an edge rusher for the Oregon defense.

The top OLB in Colorado is a Duck. Welcome @BlakePurchase to the family!#GoDucks x #NSD23 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 22, 2022

No. 1 recruits out of Colorado seem to find playing time with the Ducks early on and Purchase shouldn’t be any different. At 6-3 and 240 pounds, he could either fill a linebacker spot, an edge rusher or a hybrid of the two as DJ Johnson did in 2022.

Oregon will have a need at linebacker in 2024 and with a year in the program, Purchase could have a chance to start as a sophomore.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 CO LB Rivals 4 5.8 CO LB ESPN N/A N/A CO LB On3 Recruiting 3 90.22 CO LB 247 Composite 3 0.9067 CO LB

Hometown Englewood, CO Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 240 pounds Class 2023

