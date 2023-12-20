SIGNED: 4-star cornerback Sione Laulea is officially a Duck

The wave of Oregon Duck recruits inking national letters of intent continued on Wednesday with Sione Laulea, a 4-star cornerback in the class of 2024. Laulea is the Ducks’ second highest-rated 2024 CB recruit, and the only junior college recruit so far in this class.

For the last two seasons, Laulea played cornerback at the College of San Mateo, in California. Laulea wanted to stay on the West Coast as he joined the FBS, and chose to Oregon earlier this fall. According to 247 Sports, Laulea is the No. 2 overall player in the JUCO class of 2024 and the No. 1 CB.

Oregon has several talented CBs already on their roster, but it is hard to say which players will be the Ducks’ top corners in 2024. Laulea is one of three 4-star CBs in Oregon’s 2024 class, but his two years of junior college ball give him experience Dakoda Fields and Ify Obidegwu don’t have.

This offseason, the Oregon Ducks are losing star CB Khyree Jackson, who declared for the NFL Draft in early December. Like Laulea, Jackson is a former JUCO player who made the jump to FBS, where he was successful. Hopefully, Laulea can have the same success as he moves to the next level that Jackson did.

Here are some highlights from Laulea:

