SIGNED: 4-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu is officially a Duck

Ever since coming to Eugene, Dan Lanning and Demetrice Martin have been incredibly successful when it comes to recruiting and developing defensive packs, whether that is from the high school ranks or in the transfer portal.

They picked up another elite addition on Wednesday, with 4-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu officially signing his letter of intent, joining the 2024 class. Obidegwu is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 120 overall player and the No. 12 cornerback in the nation.

Obidegwu is one of several blue-chip defensive backs to join the Ducks in this recruiting cycle, joining a long list of ball hawks who have committed to Oregon over the past couple of years.

Obidegwu is one of the longer standing commits in Oregon’s 2024 class, after announcing his verbal back in May of 2023.

The CB room is currently pretty loaded with young talent for the Ducks, but Obidegwu will have an opportunity to come in and try to fight for a spot on the depth chart this spring.

Here’s a look at Obidegwu’s highlights:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire