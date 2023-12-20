SIGNED: 4-star cornerback Dakoda Fields is officially a Duck

Ever since coming to Eugene, Dan Lanning and Demetrice Martin have been incredibly successful when it comes to recruiting and developing defensive packs, whether that is from the high school ranks or in the transfer portal.

They picked up another elite addition on Wednesday, with 4-star cornerback Dakoda Fields officially signing his letter of intent, joining the 2024 class. Fields is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 80 overall player and the No. 7 cornerback in the nation.

Fields is one of several blue-chip defensive backs to join the Ducks in this recruiting cycle, joining a long list of ball hawks who have committed to Oregon over the past couple of years.

Fields was originally committed to the USC Trojans, but flipped his commitment back in August after it was announced that Oregon could be joining the Big Ten starting in 2024, which was a factor in Fields’ recruitment.

The CB room is currently pretty loaded with young talent for the Ducks, but Fields will have an opportunity to come in and try to fight for a spot on the depth chart this spring.

Here’s a look at Fields’ highlights:

