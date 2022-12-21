SIGNED: 4-star cornerback Cole Martin is officially an Oregon Duck

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have spent a lot of time in the town of Chandler, Ariz. They were recruiting defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and now they signed 4-star corner Cole Martin. The two players went to different schools, however.

At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Martin is a good candidate for a free safety spot and more importantly, he’s a very good possibility at either as a kickoff returner, punt returner, or both.

The Ducks have had a hard time finding an explosive returner for a couple of years now and the first two highlights of Martin’s video show him as a returner who can hit the hole at full speed and outrun the coverage.

Cole Martin’s Signing Day Profile

Player Outlook

Martin is listed as corner, but since that depth chart is particularly full at the moment, so look for this true freshman to find playing time as a safety or most likely, some kind of kick-returning specialist.

It would be so beneficial for the Ducks to have a solid returner. This is one area where the team was actually poor. Oregon averaged just five yards per punt return and just 17 yards per kickoff return.

Kris Hutson was Oregon’s primary returner and if the Ducks can find a more efficient returner and let Hutson concentrate on his receiving duties, it would be a plus for all involved. Martin could be a guy who takes over those duties.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 AZ CB/KR Rivals 4 5.9 AZ CB/KR ESPN 4 82 AZ CB/KR On3 Recruiting 3 92.41 AZ CB/KR 247 Composite 3 0.9156 AZ CB/KR

Vitals

Hometown Chandler, Ariz. Projected Position Cornerback/kick returner Height 5-foot-10 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

