SIGNED: 4-Star CB Tre’Quon Fegans signs NLI to join Alabama

Alabama continues to build a 2022 class through the early signing period on the first National Signing Day. This time around, the Crimson Tide landed a four-star in-state cornerback from Alabamaster, Alabama. Tre’quon Fegans played high school ball at Thompson, where numerous other Crimson Tide star have played.

Fegans stands at 6-foot-2, 181 pounds and was offered by nearly every high-profile program in the nation, especially within the SEC. Teams like Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee all tried to land Fegans.

