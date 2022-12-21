SIGNED: 4-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq is officially an Oregon Duck
It’s unusual to find one of the best athletes in the state of Idaho, but here we are.
Kenyon Sadiq, out of Idaho Falls, is one of those athletic players that can play almost anywhere he wants on a football field. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Sadiq is projected to be a tight end once he arrives in Eugene. But he could end up as a linebacker. It all depends on where the Ducks happen to need him.
All of the recruiting services say Sadiq is the No. 1 player in Idaho and a Top 5 athlete in the nation. Oregon was able to beat out Michigan and Iowa State for Sadiq’s services and his rise up the depth chart, whether it be on offense or defense, should be an interesting story once the 2023 season arrives.
Electric athlete joining the tight end group.
It’s official, @KenyonSadiq is a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD23
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022
Player Outlook
This is one true freshman that could see a lot of time on the field immediately. Sadiq is projected to be a tight end at Oregon and could eventually wind up at that spot. But the depth chart at that position is crowded.
But coaches usually find a place on the field for pure athletes, whether it’s on special teams, at linebacker, at receiver or a combination of several spots on the field.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
ID
ATH
Rivals
4
5.8
ID
ATH
ESPN
4
83
ID
ATH
On3 Recruiting
3
90.93
ID
ATH
247 Composite
3
0.9430
ID
ATH
Vitals
Hometown
Idaho Falls, ID
Projected Position
Tight End/Linebacker
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
220 pounds
Class
2023
Highlights