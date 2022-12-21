SIGNED: 4-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq is officially an Oregon Duck

It’s unusual to find one of the best athletes in the state of Idaho, but here we are.

Kenyon Sadiq, out of Idaho Falls, is one of those athletic players that can play almost anywhere he wants on a football field. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Sadiq is projected to be a tight end once he arrives in Eugene. But he could end up as a linebacker. It all depends on where the Ducks happen to need him.

All of the recruiting services say Sadiq is the No. 1 player in Idaho and a Top 5 athlete in the nation. Oregon was able to beat out Michigan and Iowa State for Sadiq’s services and his rise up the depth chart, whether it be on offense or defense, should be an interesting story once the 2023 season arrives.

Twitter

Electric athlete joining the tight end group. It’s official, @KenyonSadiq is a Duck!#GoDucks x #NSD23 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022

Player Outlook

This is one true freshman that could see a lot of time on the field immediately. Sadiq is projected to be a tight end at Oregon and could eventually wind up at that spot. But the depth chart at that position is crowded.

But coaches usually find a place on the field for pure athletes, whether it’s on special teams, at linebacker, at receiver or a combination of several spots on the field.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 ID ATH Rivals 4 5.8 ID ATH ESPN 4 83 ID ATH On3 Recruiting 3 90.93 ID ATH 247 Composite 3 0.9430 ID ATH

Vitals

Hometown Idaho Falls, ID Projected Position Tight End/Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire