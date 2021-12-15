SIGNED: 4-Star ATH Amari Niblack inks NIL to join Alabama

Alabama’s class continues to get stronger and even more versatile. Now, the program will be adding four-star athlete out of Clearwater, Florida, Amari Niblack.

Niblack stands at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and has been all-in on Alabama since June, when he committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide just two days after attending the Georgia Bulldogs camp in Athens, Georgia.

He chose Alabama over Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State and LSU among others.

