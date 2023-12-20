SIGNED: 3-star running back Da’Jaun Riggs is officially a Duck

The Oregon Ducks have been active at the running back spot over the last week, and they added another player to the mix on signing day.

3-star running back Da’Jaun Riggs officially signed his letter of intent, joining the Ducks’ 2024 class. Riggs is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 755 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 59 running back.

While Riggs may not be as highly rated as other players in the Ducks’ class, it’s clear that the staff really likes what he brings to the table. Riggs has been named the 2023 MaxPreps DC Player of the Year, and he brings a lot of upside to Eugene.

Riggs chose Oregon over schools like Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

He is the second RB that Oregon has added to the roster in the past week, with the Ducks also getting a transfer commitment from Northwest Missouri State RB Jay Harris earlier in the week.

Here are some highlights from Riggs:

