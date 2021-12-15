SIGNED: 3-star OL Dayne Shor signs letter of intent

Alabama has landed numerous four stars in the early signing period, and even added a five-star player in the mix. Dayne Shor, an offensive lineman from Georgia, is the first three-star signee for the Crimson Tide.

Shor stands at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds and may be overlooked by casual fans because of the number of stars he has, but that certainly does not describe his capabilities.

He held offers from other top programs all across the nation. Oregon, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Tennessee among others extended offers to Shor.

