SIGNED: 3-star offensive lineman Bryce Boulton is officially a Duck

The recruiting services don’t seem to be a fan of offensive lineman Bryce Boulton, but obviously Oregon and coach Dan Lanning sees something they do not.

At 6-3 and 255 pounds, Boulton is on the smaller side to be an offensive lineman. Being from Palm Desert, perhaps it’s the heat that kept his weight down. Once he gets to the cooler climate of Eugene, Boulton will be able to gain the pounds he needs to be an effective lineman for the Ducks.

He’s listed as an interior offensive lineman or most likely a snapper. Oregon has had a history of great long snappers, so Boulton might be the next one.

Player Outlook

Oregon is adding as much depth to the offensive line as possible and Boulton is certainly a part of that. He could turn into a long snapper or he might actually change sides of the ball. Boulton could slim down a little and be an effective pass rusher. It’s these kinds of athletes that excite coaches where they can mold them into several different kinds of players

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 CA OL Rivals 2 5.4 CA OL ESPN N/A N/A CA OL On3 Recruiting 3 86.50 CA OL 247 Composite 3 0.8644 CA OL

Vitals

Hometown Palm Desert, Calif. Projected Position Offensive Lineman Height 6-foot-3 Weight 255 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

