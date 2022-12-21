SIGNED: 3-star offensive lineman Lipe Moala is officially a Duck
When you attend Mater Dei High School and play football, you are expected to be a winner.
In Lipe Moala’s case, he’s a big winner as he is 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds and is coming off back-to-back state titles. Moala is now coming up to Oregon with hopes of helping the Ducks win more titles.
His size is indicative of an SEC-type offensive lineman. Schools like Louisville and Colorado State wanted Moala’s services, but he decided to be a Duck.
Oregon has had a long history with that particular school in Santa Ana as they continually develop D-I talent and Moala is the next Monarch to become a Duck.
Size and strength coming to the O-Line.@LipeMoala has officially signed with the Ducks!#GoDucks x #NSD23
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022
Player Outlook
Moala adds to the offensive line depth that Dan Lanning is attempting to build as the outgoing class leaves. He definitely has the size at 6-6 and 330 pounds, but Moala will need work on technique in order to climb up the depth chart. But being from Mater Dei, the school that churns out D-I talent yearly, it won’t be a shock to see Moala in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
86
CA
OL
Rivals
3
5.7
CA
OL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
CA
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
87
CA
OL
247 Composite
3
0.8719
CA
OL
Vitals
Hometown
Santa Ana, Calif.
Projected Position
Offensive Line
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
330 pounds
Class
