SIGNED: 3-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson is officially a Duck
Lakeland, Flor. has been known as the Spring Training home of the Detroit Tigers as they have been in that town seemingly forever.
Big Gernorris Wilson is going to try and change that.
Oregon went way across the country in order to find and eventually sign this massive offensive lineman. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Wilson is still a work in progress. But once he gets to Eugene and is in Oregon’s scientific weight room and all of the other gadgets they have, Wilson should turn into a beast in a short time.
Most recruiting services have Wilson as a 3-star recruit and the Ducks managed to beat out Auburn for his services.
Officially a Duck.
Welcome to the family, @WilsonGernorris!#GoDucks x @NSD23
Player Outlook
Wilson is just one piece of a huge puzzle that is called the offensive line as Dan Lanning attempts to rebuild the line. The Ducks enjoyed having an experienced line in 2022, but now looking forward, Oregon has a bunch of young, talented linemen in the stable that just need meaningful reps. Wilson has a chance to be a big part of that puzzle.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
FL
OL
Rivals
3
5.6
FL
OL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
FL
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
90.93
FL
OL
247 Composite
3
0.845
FL
OL
Vitals
Hometown
Lakeland, Florida
Projected Position
Offensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
285 pounds
Class
2023
