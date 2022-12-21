SIGNED: 3-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson is officially a Duck

Lakeland, Flor. has been known as the Spring Training home of the Detroit Tigers as they have been in that town seemingly forever.

Big Gernorris Wilson is going to try and change that.

Oregon went way across the country in order to find and eventually sign this massive offensive lineman. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Wilson is still a work in progress. But once he gets to Eugene and is in Oregon’s scientific weight room and all of the other gadgets they have, Wilson should turn into a beast in a short time.

Most recruiting services have Wilson as a 3-star recruit and the Ducks managed to beat out Auburn for his services.

Twitter

Player Outlook

Wilson is just one piece of a huge puzzle that is called the offensive line as Dan Lanning attempts to rebuild the line. The Ducks enjoyed having an experienced line in 2022, but now looking forward, Oregon has a bunch of young, talented linemen in the stable that just need meaningful reps. Wilson has a chance to be a big part of that puzzle.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 FL OL Rivals 3 5.6 FL OL ESPN N/A N/A FL OL On3 Recruiting 3 90.93 FL OL 247 Composite 3 0.845 FL OL

Vitals

Hometown Lakeland, Florida Projected Position Offensive Lineman Height 6-foot-5 Weight 285 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire