SIGNED: 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e is officially a Duck

The Oregon Ducks got another big body on the defensive line to make it official on Wednesday, getting 3-star defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e to sign his nation letter of intent with the Ducks.

Pome’e committed to the Ducks all the way back in April and has stuck to that commitment, finally becoming an official member of the team.

“I felt really good when I went up there with my family and just seeing how everything works within the team and getting to experience their new staff was awesome,” Pome’e told 247Sports upon his commitment. “They told me about their defensive scheme and shared where they would put me as a big defensive tackle and nose guard. The coaches ran some plays for me and they broke things down with my movements.”

With a lot of depth on the defensive line, it’s unclear how likely Pome’e is to see a lot of playing time, but he is a great depth piece for the team going forward.

Tevita Pome’e’s Signing Day Profile

Player Outlook

Pome’e is a big body on the defensive line with a lot of potential, but it may take a couple of years before he can be a solid contributor on the field, working his way up through the depth chart. Despite that, his size and skill-set make him a great player for Dan Lanning and Tony Tuioit to work with over the coming year.

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 UT DL 247Sports Composite 89 0.8803 UT DL Rivals 3 5.7 UT DL ESPN 3 79 UT DL On3 Recruiting 3 86 UT DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 315 pounds Hometown Layton, Utah Projected Position Defensive Tackle Class

Highlights

