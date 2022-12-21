SIGNED: 3-star defensive end Jaeden Moore is officially a Duck

Don Smalley
·1 min read

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and his staff is clearly making the defensive line a focus in their first complete recruiting class and they just added a good one out of Visalia, Calif.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Jaeden Moore should be one of those quick edge rushers that will eventually be difficult to account for. He had a monster junior season where he was credited with 17.5 sacks. Moore added nine more this year.

He was recruited by Washington, California, and Boise State before signing with the Ducks. Most recruiting services have Moore as a mid-level recruit, but under the Ducks’ scientific approach to sculpting the body, Moore could be one of those diamonds in the rough.

Jaeden Moore’s Signing Day Profile

Twitter

Player Outlook

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

88

CA

DE

Rivals

4

5.8

CA

DE

ESPN

N/A

N/A

CA

DE

On3 Recruiting

3

86.30

CA

DE

247 Composite

3

0.8750

CA

DE

 

Vitals

Hometown

Visalia, Calif.

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

230 pounds

Class

2023

 

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories