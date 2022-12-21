SIGNED: 3-star defensive end Jaeden Moore is officially a Duck

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and his staff is clearly making the defensive line a focus in their first complete recruiting class and they just added a good one out of Visalia, Calif.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Jaeden Moore should be one of those quick edge rushers that will eventually be difficult to account for. He had a monster junior season where he was credited with 17.5 sacks. Moore added nine more this year.

He was recruited by Washington, California, and Boise State before signing with the Ducks. Most recruiting services have Moore as a mid-level recruit, but under the Ducks’ scientific approach to sculpting the body, Moore could be one of those diamonds in the rough.

Jaeden Moore’s Signing Day Profile

Ready to get after the quarterback. Welcome to the family, @JaedenJMoore!#GoDucks x #NSD23 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 21, 2022

Player Outlook

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 CA DE Rivals 4 5.8 CA DE ESPN N/A N/A CA DE On3 Recruiting 3 86.30 CA DE 247 Composite 3 0.8750 CA DE

Vitals

Hometown Visalia, Calif. Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-foot-4 Weight 230 pounds Class 2023

Highlights

