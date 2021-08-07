Sign of times, showtimes

Aug. 7—CANNONSBURG — As area residents are well aware, the property that has been both the Cedar Knoll Galleria and the Kyova Mall is undergoing some major renovations.

The Cinema at Camp Landing officially opened on Friday.

Also on Friday, the main signage at the front parking area near the newly renovated movie theater got its own makeover, backlit to show the destination's identity: Camp Landing Entertainment District.

The sign was repaired, and the new panels installed by local business Young Signs, with high visibility to whomever might be traveling along Route 60. One of those people who regularly travel that road is Young Signs President David Young, who said that it is exciting to see more things happening in Boyd County.

"All of the vacant facilities are starting to fill up again," Young said. "And that is good news for both businesses and the people who work here."

Young said it's very hopeful to see things coming back to life after the challenges of past years, including the COVID pandemic. But from what he sees, Young said that everyone is buckling down and working hard to overcome the challenges, including recent supply shortages across the board — and that the new entertainment district is another proof that there is hope on the horizon.

"There are a lot of good things happening here," Young said. "And we need to focus on those and not let ourselves be overcome by the negative things."

In the spirit of determination that typifies local workers and businesses, Young said his crew didn't hesitate to tackle the sign project, in spite of the fact that the electronics in the sign had been neglected for years.

"But everything was still workable even after being neglected that long," he said.

Even though the new panels for the sign had been slow shipping, not arriving until Thursday evening, they were installed, and the sign was active early Friday.

"I am really glad to see this happening," Young said. "And I am glad to be a part of it. Jason Camp and T.J. Morrison are really good to work with, and they are really good managers. I am sure they are going to do very well."