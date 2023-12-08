Sign of the times: 2023 PNR All-Area Football Team highlights passing game

It’s a sign of the times when even around Northern Michigan, the amount of high school football pass catches out-weigh the number of rushers on the annual Petoskey News-Review All-Area Football Team.

Actually, for the first time in a while around Emmet and Charlevoix Counties, there was no 1,000-yard rusher this season.

But, we had Petoskey have its first-ever 2,000-yard passer and another area QB eclipse 1,000 yards, something that used to be quite rare around here.

Defensively, it’s showing as well, as the sack numbers increase and the area saw two players pull in at least five interceptions this season.

There's no denying it’s a passing game now.

It should also then come as no surprise that it’s a wideout and a passer taking two all-area season awards as well.

Below you’ll find the annual PNR All-Area team, the PNR Player of the Year – with link to the story – then a couple other season awards as well.

PNR Player of the Year

Seth Marek, Petoskey wide receiver: Marek was often the most dominant player on the field every game. Teams started doubling him up and he still made plays.

Player of the Year: Petoskey's Marek turns opportunity into PNR player of the year season

Petoskey quarterback Joe McCarthy turned himself into one of the most talented QBs to come through PHS.

Offensive Player of the Year

Joe McCarthy, Petoskey quarterback: Went from a solid passer, to a great quarterback in his junior to senior seasons and ended his career with every Petoskey passing record. Took care of the ball and really improved his deep passing.

Defensive Player of the Year

Landon Swanson, Charlevoix linebacker: The purest example of what every coach is looking for in the middle of their defense. A three-year starter and an absolute thumper when he meets ball carriers. He certainly uses that wrestling background.

Breakout Player of the Year

Hudson Vollmer, Charlevoix: Vollmer was no stranger to the Rayder varsity, but he became a playmaker everywhere this season. He was electric offensively as a runner and pass catcher and intercepted five passes defensively. Also stepped up into a leadership role.

Charlevoix's Hudson Vollmer was a threat on both sides of the ball this season, with 10 touchdowns offensively and five interceptions defensively.

2023 PNR ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Joe McCarthy, Sr. — Petoskey

Was 126 of 196 passing for 2,112 yards and 21 TDs. First PHS 2,000-yard passer. Owns every school passing record. First team All-BNC.

RB: Logan Shooks, Jr. — East Jordan

Ran for 954 yards, 11 TD on 8.5 average; 15 receptions, 218 yards, 2 TD; 56 tackles, 1 interception.

RB: Ryan Spate, Jr. — Boyne City

Ran for 856 yards, 8.9 average, 9 TD while missing two games; 41 tackles, 1 interception.

RB: Henry Herzog, Sr. — Charlevoix

Ran for over 500 yards again with 520 yards and 8 TDs; Also two-time team captain and had 64 tackles. All-region.

WR: Seth Marek, Jr. — Petoskey

PNR Player of the Year. 45 receptions, 859 yards, 19.0 average and 13 TDs. All-region, AP second team all-state.

WR: Owen Waha, Jr. — Charlevoix

In a run first offense, made 25 catches for 443 yards and 4 TDs.

WR: Mitch Eberhart, Jr. — Petoskey

Had a breakout second half and finished with 22 receptions, 533 yards and 4 TDs. 24.2 average.

East Jordan's Braylon Grybauskas was everywhere once again for the Red Devils and helped the team to another playoff campaign.

WR: Braylon Grybauskas, Sr. — East Jordan

Had 36 catches for 624 yards, 9 TD; ran for 277 yards, 6 TD. All-region, first team all-state from coaches association.

TE: Corin Paulus, Sr. — Harbor Springs

A standout on both sides of the ball and a weapon on an offense that didn’t have many options.

OL: Brayden Greensky, Sr. — Charlevoix

All-state and all-region player. Was league offensive MVP. Helped lead the way to over 3,300 rushing yards.

Harbor Springs tight end Corin Paulus was one of the few playmakers and options the Rams had this season and he was a big target teams struggled to cover.

OL: Brody Shaw, Sr. — Petoskey

All-region and all-conference player and a beast on both sides. Also 59 tackles, 12 for a loss, 2 sacks.

OL: Brenden Aenis, Jr. — East Jordan

Two-year starter as a junior, enjoyed another strong season on both sides; 39 tackles, 4 sacks.

OL: Nolan Little, Sr. — Boyne City

First team all-conference two straight years; 33 tackles, 6 for a loss, 1 sack.

OL: Wesley Pennington, Sr. — East Jordan

First team all-conference and all-region; also 50 tackles, 8 for a loss, 5 sacks.

Petoskey's Korbin Sulitis wasn't the kind of player teams wanted to see on the other side of the ball this season.

DEFENSE

DL: Korbin Sulitis, Jr. — Petoskey

Made 100 tackles, 14 for a loss, 6.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. All-region.

DL: Trevor Streeter, Sr. — Charlevoix

Had another standout season with 35 tackles, 6 for a loss and 3 sacks at defensive end. All-region.

DL: Luke Matelski, Sr. — Petoskey

Broke out in his final season. 62 tackles, 8 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery.

DL: Angel Delgado, Sr. — East Jordan

A force along both sides. Had 64 tackles, 8 for a loss, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble. All-region.

DL: Nate Claflin, Sr. — Charlevoix

A three-year starter that can play a standup edge role. Had 41 tackles, 4 for a loss, 1 interception.

Charlevoix's Landon Swanson was again a force from his linebacker positon for the Rayders.

LB: Landon Swanson, Sr. — Charlevoix

First team all-state by two outlets. Set record with 150 tackles; also ran for 11 touchdowns on a 8.6 average as a fullback.

LB: Joey McHugh, Sr. — Boyne City

75 tackles, 12.5 for a loss; ran for 549 yards, 6 TD. Missed 2 games.

LB: Logan LaHaie, Jr. — Petoskey

Led team with 107 tackles, 2 for a loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery. All-region.

LB: Tyler Ray, Sr. — Petoskey

Took a big jump with 60 tackles, 4 for a loss, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble.

Boyne City's Joey McHugh might have missed some time, but he still turned in another big season with the Ramblers.

DB: Hudson Vollmer, Sr. — Charlevoix

A standout everywhere he played. Had 22 tackles, 5 interceptions; 700 yards offensively, 10 TDs. All-region.

DB: Haden Janes, Jr. — Petoskey

All-state player made 67 tackles, 3 for a loss, 6 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries. All-region.

DB: AJ Speigl, Jr. — Charlevoix

First team all-conference. Made 41 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass deflections; ran for 202 yards, 3 TDs.

DB: Tyler Lockman, Sr. — Boyne City

Made 39 tackles, 4 for a loss, 2 interceptions, 1 sack; 361 yards offensively, 5 TD.

SPECIALS

K: Charlie Smith, Sr. — Petoskey

Standout soccer player went 2 for 2 on field goals and 23 of 26 on extra points. Had 9 touch backs.

AP: Logan Wadkins, So. — Charlevoix

Was an electric player for the Rayders in first varsity action. 670 yards rushing, 12.9 average, 7 TD.

HONORABLE MENTION

Korbyn Russell (QB), East Jordan; Camden Carey (OL), Charlevoix; Brady Jess (QB), Charlevoix; Jaden Alger (DB), Boyne City; Joe Ruthig (RB), Harbor Springs; Brandon Klingelsmith (LB), Petoskey; Daniel Ziebarth (DB), East Jordan; Lucas O’Donnell (TE), Petoskey; Drew Olson (DB), Petoskey; Mason Fralick (DB), Petoskey.

