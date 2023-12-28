Sign-stealing? Try cyber-stealing. Alabama-Michigan Rose Bowl week hits peak absurdity | Goodbread

We reached peak absurdity Thursday during Rose Bowl week, when Alabama players revealed that, as a precautionary measure in the wake of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal, they aren’t accessing their personal iPad tablets to watch practice film. But does the absurdity lie in the lengths to which Michigan will go to win a football game? Or in Alabama’s level of paranoia on the subject?

That depends on which colors you’re wearing ahead of the Crimson Tide’s clash with the Wolverines in a College Football Playoff semifinal (Monday, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN).

I can understand why any coach, particularly one with the resources at Alabama coach Nick Saban's disposal, would carry the mindset that nothing about preparation for a CFP game can be left to chance. After all, we're talking about a program where condo residents with a view of Alabama's practice field have been asked to sign agreements not to watch practice from their balconies. As late actor Wilford Brimley once said in The Firm, playing the sinister head of security for Bendini, Lambert & Locke: "I get paid to be suspicious when I've got nothing to be suspicious about."

Nevertheless, I'm skeptical that Alabama had anything to worry about where Rose Bowl prep is concerned.

Michigan would have to be pretty brazen, after a Big Ten investigation into sign-stealing resulted in coach Jim Harbaugh's second three-game suspension of the season, to attempt to hack into the personal tablets of Alabama players. Then again, ex-Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions buying tickets to games of future opponents to allegedly steal signs, in violation of NCAA rules, was pretty brazen. And Harbaugh denying any knowledge of it at all was a brazen insult to the intelligence of anyone with a working brain.

But college football coaches can be a paranoid lot by nature, so it came as little surprise when Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond, with teammates confirming, said players are preparing by watching film in groups only. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, asked about the players' comments multiple times, declined to comment.

Consider it little more than bulletin-board material for both sides.

In one locker room “They’re cheaters!” In the other: “They think we’re cheaters!”

These are topsy-turvy times in college football. Transfers are free and NIL demands are not. Conferences are cannibalizing one another's schools. Opt-outs are turning bowl games into previews of spring games.

And cyber-stealing, if not real, can at least be imagined.

If college football teaches us anything on a never-ending basis, it's that the next shocking revelation is always just around the corner. Just maybe, we haven’t reached peak Rose Bowl absurdity at all; there are still several days and plenty of media interviews left to go before Monday’s kickoff. Perhaps tomorrow, someone will pull a fire alarm at midnight to rob Alabama players of their sleep, or spike the water coolers at practice with Ex-Lax. Who knows what fun could still be unloaded?

Or downloaded.

