Sign up for Hoffmann Hospice’s ‘Pickleball Palooza’ tournament happening May 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking to add some exercise into your weekend before the Mother’s Day festivities begin, Hoffmann Hospice is hosting a pickleball tournament Saturday.

The Round Robin Pickleball Palooza returns for its 6th year, on May 11 at the Stockdale Country Club. Over 204 players have signed up and are ready for the fundraising competition beginning at 8 a.m. and wrapping up at 3 p.m.

The title a Bakersfield woman prayed for: ‘Mom’

You can expect a day filled with fun and friendly competition. Participants can also expect a visit from Pickleball Pickle Mascot and the Chick-fil-A cow.

This year’s tournament will be in honor of Tori Hoffmann who passed in June 2020.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

Proceeds from the event will benefit the patients and families of Hoffmann Hospice and Palliative Care.

For more information, visit their Hoffman Hospice’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.