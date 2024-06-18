‘Sign him’ – Lamine Yamal sends message to Barcelona over Spain teammate

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has this week moved to send a piece of advice to the club’s transfer team.

This comes by way of a fresh call for the Blaugrana to bring in Nico Williams from La Liga rivals Athletic Club for next season.

The name of wide-man Williams has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital ahead of the summer.

This comes amid widespread confirmation that the 21-year-old is one of a number of options to have been earmarked as a target to reinforce the attacking ranks of incoming Barca head coach Hansi Flick.

Williams, for his part, is currently away on international duty with Spain, at Euro 2024.

And, as alluded to above, amidst as much, the explosive winger has today been recommended to Barcelona by one of his compatriots.

After lining out alongside Williams in La Roja’s Euros opener against Croatia over the weekend, Blaugrana prodigy Lamine Yamal revealed during an interview with COPE that, if afforded the opportunity to bring one player to the Camp Nou, he would opt for his attacking partner in crime:

“I’d sign Nico Williams, for sure! If you ask me just one player to sign, I’d say him. I hope to share the locker-room with Nico at Barça.”

🔵🔴✨ Lamine Yamal: “I’d sign Nico Williams, for sure! If you ask me just one player to sign, I’d say him”.



“I hope to share the locker-room with Nico at Barça”, told @partidazocope. pic.twitter.com/LAjEf1G3kE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN