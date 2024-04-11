[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Stoke City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen is on loan with the club until the end of the season, but he's already made it clear that he wants to seal a permanent exit from Leicester City.

We recently asked whether you would like to sign the 26-year-old for good in the summer, and here are some of the responses that we received:

Steve: Whatever happened to our commanding goalkeepers? Banks and Begovic took charge of their six-yard boxes. They shouted out orders. We, as fans, felt confident that our defence was sound. We need someone of that calibre once more.

Andrew: I would like Iversen to stay at Stoke and become the number one. Another great Dane between the sticks.

Gary: Sign the guy up, he is a good keeper.

This is what some Foxes fans had to say:

John: Leicester fan here. I really like Iversen but he has no chance of making the Leicester side while Maresca is there. He wants footballing goalkeepers and Daniel simply does not fit the bill. His wages may be a problem for some Championship clubs like Stoke. Also, Leicester are keen to sell and not give away players due to their financial predicament.

Reuben: He's a good keeper, but we've got Hermansen and Jakub. Iversen is too good to be wasted as a third choice keeper, so sadly, he'll be going.