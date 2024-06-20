‘Sign of a good team’ – Kane calm despite another flat England performance

Harry Kane has said it is the ‘sign of a good team’ that England sit top of Group C after two games despite another disappointing performance at Euro 2024.

England drew 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening, with Morten Hjulmand’s brilliant hit cancelling out Kane’s first-half opener for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate’s side struggled for the second successive game after taking the lead as their forward line lacked fluidity and balance.

England have recorded an xG of just 1.37 over their two group games to date and questions remain over their midfield options and players playing out of position. Kane, his goal aside, also failed to get into the game and was substituted on 70 minutes as Southgate sought change.

Despite an unconvincing start to their campaign in Germany, the Three Lions sit top of the group on four points ahead of facing Slovenia on Tuesday. Kane insists England have levels to improve both in and out of possession but believes picking up results – despite below-par performances – are a positive sign.

“I think we said before the tournament there’s no easy games and I think that’s showing,” the 30-year-old said to the BBC.

“We’ve got levels we can reach and we can be better both with and without the ball. I think the sign of a good team is when you’re not playing at your best and still find a way to get results like we have in the last two games.

“We’re top of the group. We know we can improve. I know there will probably loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home but we experienced this in the last Euros as well when we drew to Scotland.

“Step by step, we’ll get there.”

For the second successive game England failed to build on a first-half lead, with the Three Lions inviting pressure after going in front against Denmark. Kane admits capitalising on their strong starts and maintaining levels is something England must work on.

“I think it’s something we’ve got to get better at. I think we’re starting games well but when the teams are dropping deeper we’re not quite sure how to get the pressure on and who’s going.

“In the second half we tried to change a little bit but it was difficult.

“Credit to Denmark, they caused us some threats. Overall we’ve got to look back and see where we can improve.

“I think we’re struggling both with and without the ball. I think the pressure in both games hasn’t been right and with the ball hasn’t been good enough. Everyone’s dropping below their levels a little bit. It was tough out there, but we’re calm. It wasn’t our greatest game but we got away with a point.”

England face Slovenia in their final fixture of the group in Cologne on June 25.

