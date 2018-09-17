Is this a sign that the Eagles will land Josh Gordon?

Does this mean what we hope it does? We'll know soon enough.

Remember when the Eagles lost yesterday?

Neither do we.

A rush of good news hit Philadelphia shortly after noon on Monday that has made us completely forget about yesterday's setback in Tampa.

First:

Next:

BREAKING: The Eagles are now even-money favorites to acquire Josh Gordon.



Updated odds via @betmybookie:



Eagles EVEN

49ers +200

Chiefs +300

Cowboys/Buccaneers +500

Patriots/Jets +800

Any Other Team +1000

















— OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 17, 2018

With Alshon Jeffery still sidelined and Mike Wallace now out with a broken leg, the Eagles are in dire need for help at wide receiver and the odds are now in their favor.

Earlier today, OddsShark tweeted their latest odds on the Gordon sweepstakes and the Eagles were nowhere to be found, but where there's smoke in Vegas, there's usually fire. OddsShark has updated their latest odds and the Eagles are now the odds-on favorite to land the services of the troubled but talented receiver.

Why is this important?

Companies like OddsShark are in the business to provide accurate lines to make money. They use information to set the lines, so that the outcome mirrors both the information given to them as well as what they believe the public will bet on. It's significant that the Eagles moved from 5/1 as part of the "field" to EVEN or 1/1, because OddsShark now believes that they would lose a significant amount of money on this wager if they kept the Eagles with such poor odds.

Is it public perception now that Wentz is back that the Eagles will trade for the WR or does OddsShark have some information pointing them in that direction?

It's important to note that this is the same company to make the Raptors EVEN in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes before he actually ended up there.

Updated odds on which team Kawhi Leonard will play for next season (@betmybookie):



Raptors EVEN

Spurs +400

Lakers +500

Clippers +600

76ers +800

Celtics +800

Bucks +1000

Knicks +1500

Cavaliers +2000

Rockets +2000

Nets +2500

Field +500

























— OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2018

How significant is this? We'll know later today.