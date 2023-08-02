Sights and sounds from Wisconsin Badgers' 2023 football media day in Madison
Sights and sounds from the Wisconsin Badgers' 2023 football media day in Madison
Sights and sounds from the Wisconsin Badgers' 2023 football media day in Madison
Everyone wants to know who this year’s version of TCU is. The correct answer is that there likely isn’t one.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
South Africa is the other team to advance from Group G after a surprising win over Italy.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
The Yankees were the last team to make a trade — as buyers or sellers — before Tuesday's deadline.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Framber Valdez needed just 93 pitches on Tuesday, the fourth-fewest needed in a no-hitter since 1901. "We have plans for this to be our best month and this is the way to start it off," manager Dusty Baker said.
As players board flights to join their new (and sometimes old) teams, let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers of trade season.
With the trade deadline in the rearview, let's assess how the Angels stack up against their AL competitors.
Here's a breakdown of the major deals and reactions from Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens looks to answer the age-old question: to wait or not wait on QB?