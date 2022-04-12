Sights and sounds from Vikings return for voluntary offseason workouts

It’s back to the grind this week with the Minnesota Vikings players and coaches returning for voluntary offseason workouts.

So much has changed for the team in the offseason, including the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager and Kevin O’Connell as the new head coach.

You could see it in the faces of the players as they returned to the team facility for the first time in two months.

The Vikings are in win-now mode, and they’re hopeful to finally have the leadership capable of helping them turn a corner after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Irv Smith Jr. is back

Back to it 😈 pic.twitter.com/mh4ZcdB7Yb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 11, 2022

The return of tight end Irv Smith Jr. has been much-anticipated. He looked primed for a breakout year in 2021 after a strong training camp before going down with a torn meniscus.

Now that he’s healthy, he’ll try to get back to the business of turning heads on the football field.

His presence on the field could put the Vikings over the top with one of the best receiving groups in the NFL. There will be no shortage of weapons for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The offensive stars are in the building

Back in Minnesota 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/4WsGagHawW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 11, 2022

Vikings All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson got hit with that “Welcome to Minnesota breeze” when walking alongside two-time All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook. Both are elite talents at their respective positions, and they should thrive in O’Connell’s offense.

They’ll finally be playing under a coach who sees the game through an offensive lens as the former offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

Story continues

Don’t think for one second O’Connell didn’t have Jefferson and Cook in mind when choosing snow and frigid temperatures over palm trees and sunshine.

P2 is in the building

The re-signing of Patrick Peterson was huge for the Vikings.

Not only does it keep a veteran talent in a secondary that struggled last season, but it also takes some of the pressure off the team to take a cornerback with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Make no mistake, the team could still get a corner with their first pick to inject a little youth in the defensive backfield. That unit sure could use the help these days.

Day 1 in the books

Vikings cameras were on-hand to catch all of the arrivals, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, newly-signed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith.

Let the festivities begin.

1

1