Take in the Sights and Sounds of NASCAR’s All-Star weekend

Michelle Wie West, who was once tipped to become the Tiger Woods of women’s golf, is stepping away from the LPGA tour at the age of 32. Wie West told Golfweek that she will compete at the Women’s US Open next week and in 2023 but does not plan to play any other tournaments. Wie West first shot to fame as a 10-year-old when she became the youngest-ever player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship.