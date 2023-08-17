Sights and sounds from the latest Seahawks training camp practice

Tim Weaver
·3 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are getting awfully close to ready for the 2023 NFL season to begin. Wednesday afternoon’s practice at the VMAC was the final session that’s open to the public and Saturday night will be their second preseason game of the year – which has become the new dress rehearsal week around the league.

Let’s get hyped up for the regular season with some highlights and clips from yesterday’s practice – including a couple of revenge touchdowns from the greatest athlete on the roster. Here are some videos that the local beat reporters and the official team account shared on social media.

Practice begins

Julian Love's PBU vs. DK Metcalf

DK scores on Artie Burns

DK scores on Lance Boykin

More Bobo!

RB drills

Screen pass drills

DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet TDs

WR drills

Pete Carroll running

Pete Carroll throwing

Bobby Wagner leads LB drills

Bobby Wagner cleaning up

Jamal Adams signing autographs

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire