Sights and sounds from the latest Seahawks training camp practice
The Seattle Seahawks are getting awfully close to ready for the 2023 NFL season to begin. Wednesday afternoon’s practice at the VMAC was the final session that’s open to the public and Saturday night will be their second preseason game of the year – which has become the new dress rehearsal week around the league.
Let’s get hyped up for the regular season with some highlights and clips from yesterday’s practice – including a couple of revenge touchdowns from the greatest athlete on the roster. Here are some videos that the local beat reporters and the official team account shared on social media.
Practice begins
Last open #Seahawks camp practice underway at VMAC. pic.twitter.com/lpBB0XvFlw
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 16, 2023
Julian Love's PBU vs. DK Metcalf
Julian vs. DK #GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/kng9g6eTnc
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 16, 2023
DK scores on Artie Burns
Extending for the @dkm14 touchdown. #GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/iFpEuD8Iin
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 17, 2023
DK scores on Lance Boykin
Yesterday at Seahawks camp, DK Metcalf got ticked off during a woffin’ match with DBs assistant coach DeShawn Shead over a play.
Metcalf then took it out on undrafted rookie Lance Boykin with this blow-by. pic.twitter.com/mBwjs8laiy
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023
More Bobo!
Battling with Bobo.#GoHawks x @Boeing pic.twitter.com/YfBtAmQRMs
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 17, 2023
RB drills
Today was the most work lead running back Kenneth Walker has done since his groin injury the first day of training camp July 26. No scrimmage work yet, though.
Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t play in any of the Seahawks’ preseason games @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ehZxTNQbNh
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023
Screen pass drills
The Seahawks are doing more and different screen-pass drills—with running backs, wide receivers and tight ends alike—than I’ve seen in all the other Pete Carroll camps combined. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ojNdrZEiBy
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023
DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet TDs
Runnin' with the running backs. 🏃♂️@DallasDeejay x @zachcharbon pic.twitter.com/lnZVRp63Ci
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 16, 2023
WR drills
Some early receiver drills. pic.twitter.com/T8K279Rpk2
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2023
Pete Carroll running
95 degrees. Seattle heat advisory continues.
Whatever. 71-year-old Pete Carroll out here in khakis, long sleeves, Air Monarchs, again doing his daily routine of 100-yard runs as his Seahawks cover kicks during practice.
Oh, yes, his players notice.@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HkM3mfoAt4
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023
Pete Carroll throwing
I hope I have this energy when I turn 41, nevermind 71. #seahawks
Gotta love Pete. pic.twitter.com/6TYIeeD10e
— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) August 16, 2023
Bobby Wagner leads LB drills
Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks’ linebackers — most of them, anyway — in a drill that re-enforces low pad level. Jordyn Brooks still isn’t practicing, but he can take part in the walk-throughs since he was activated off PUP yesterday. Jon Rhattigan (elbow) is back. pic.twitter.com/mM0A4L2LFt
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2023
Bobby Wagner cleaning up
Future Hall of Fame helping pick up cones. #Legend @Seahawks @CascadiasportsN pic.twitter.com/oN2fCUY9Tu
— MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) August 16, 2023
Jamal Adams signing autographs
Jamal Adams signing autographs late after practice. pic.twitter.com/3Kecrv6Nal
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 17, 2023
