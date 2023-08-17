Sights and sounds from the latest Seahawks training camp practice

The Seattle Seahawks are getting awfully close to ready for the 2023 NFL season to begin. Wednesday afternoon’s practice at the VMAC was the final session that’s open to the public and Saturday night will be their second preseason game of the year – which has become the new dress rehearsal week around the league.

Let’s get hyped up for the regular season with some highlights and clips from yesterday’s practice – including a couple of revenge touchdowns from the greatest athlete on the roster. Here are some videos that the local beat reporters and the official team account shared on social media.

Practice begins

Last open #Seahawks camp practice underway at VMAC. pic.twitter.com/lpBB0XvFlw — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 16, 2023

DK scores on Artie Burns

DK scores on Lance Boykin

Yesterday at Seahawks camp, DK Metcalf got ticked off during a woffin’ match with DBs assistant coach DeShawn Shead over a play. Metcalf then took it out on undrafted rookie Lance Boykin with this blow-by. pic.twitter.com/mBwjs8laiy — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023

More Bobo!

RB drills

Today was the most work lead running back Kenneth Walker has done since his groin injury the first day of training camp July 26. No scrimmage work yet, though. Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t play in any of the Seahawks’ preseason games ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/ehZxTNQbNh — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023

Screen pass drills

The Seahawks are doing more and different screen-pass drills—with running backs, wide receivers and tight ends alike—than I’ve seen in all the other Pete Carroll camps combined. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/ojNdrZEiBy — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023

WR drills

Some early receiver drills. pic.twitter.com/T8K279Rpk2 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2023

Pete Carroll running

95 degrees. Seattle heat advisory continues. Whatever. 71-year-old Pete Carroll out here in khakis, long sleeves, Air Monarchs, again doing his daily routine of 100-yard runs as his Seahawks cover kicks during practice. Oh, yes, his players notice.@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HkM3mfoAt4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

Pete Carroll throwing

I hope I have this energy when I turn 41, nevermind 71. #seahawks

Gotta love Pete. pic.twitter.com/6TYIeeD10e — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) August 16, 2023

Bobby Wagner leads LB drills

Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks’ linebackers — most of them, anyway — in a drill that re-enforces low pad level. Jordyn Brooks still isn’t practicing, but he can take part in the walk-throughs since he was activated off PUP yesterday. Jon Rhattigan (elbow) is back. pic.twitter.com/mM0A4L2LFt — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2023

Bobby Wagner cleaning up

Jamal Adams signing autographs

Jamal Adams signing autographs late after practice. pic.twitter.com/3Kecrv6Nal — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 17, 2023

More Seahawks Wire stories

