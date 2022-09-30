Sights and sounds: Georgia football arrives in Missouri
No. 1 Georgia has arrived in Columbia, MO., as they prepare to face SEC East foe Missouri on Saturday night.
Strictly business 💼#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Ee5YSnfk9H
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 30, 2022
You can’t say the Bulldogs lack style.
𝙎𝙪𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 🕶#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LBbBQlJPu0
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 30, 2022
UGA is a minus 28 point favorite versus the Tigers.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.