Sights and sounds: Georgia football arrives in Missouri

J.C. Shelton

No. 1 Georgia has arrived in Columbia, MO., as they prepare to face SEC East foe Missouri on Saturday night.

You can’t say the Bulldogs lack style.

UGA is a minus 28 point favorite versus the Tigers.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

